Classical charm

It is every designer's dream to have free rein of a project.

That was what Mr Eddy Kuswandi of interior design company Enoch Interiors was allowed to do for this three-bedroom condominium home at Cairnhill Plaza. The home owners, who are based in Indonesia, bought it as a holiday home for when they visit Singapore.

As relatives and an elderly grandmother often stay over too, the design brief was to create a spacious layout that accommodates more occupants, with interiors that look modern, bright and cosy.

Mr Kuswandi went with a classical look, with wainscot panels and cornices in the 2,595 sq ft apartment. The 31/2-month renovation cost $250,000.

Brass and gold tones are used extensively as they help elevate the sense of luxury. He also made bold colour options, with each bedroom showcasing a different hue.

To create visual interest at the entrance, he decorated the walls with botanical prints. A tufted, velvet upholstered bench is a convenient spot for people to sit and put on their shoes before heading out.

The spacious living room is furnished with pieces from furniture stores Taylor B and Castlery. Many of the pieces were given a fresh coat of gold paint for an opulent look.

An eye-catching lighting fixture from Lightcraft, sourced from Jakarta, takes pride of place in the dining room. A large oval extendable dining table is complemented by plush sapphire blue seats.

In one bedroom, panel mirrors along the bedside accentuate the ceiling's height while adding to the classical look.

In place of storage cabinets along the bay window, Mr Kuswandi created pullout settee seats that can be used as additional beds when more family members visit.

The master suite is decorated with bright orange cushions to create a lively, cheerful vibe. Mr Kuswandi also created a dresser adorned with a hexagonal, gold-framed mirror.

In the master bathroom, gold-hued bathroom fittings stand out against the marble-like tiles in the shower area. Black chevron tiles complement the tinted black vanity doors.

• This article first appeared in the April 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the July and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg