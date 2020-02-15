Bring on play time at home

Blessed with ample space in their resale five-room Housing Board executive maisonette flat, the home owners imagined a cosy nest built along the tenets of Scandinavian design with a sense of fun to stimulate their two children aged five and eight.

To execute the renovation, the owners, who are in their 30s and are both public officers, engaged interior designers Rachel Lee and Steve Kum of Distinctidentity.

The kitchen and dining area, the heart of the home, were given the most space, with the Scandinavian aesthetic manipulated to maximise natural light streaming in.

However, to get the final result, the home had to be rejigged. A wall separating the staircase and the kitchen was removed so light could pass unhindered from one end of the 1,572 sq ft home to the other.

The bright, open interiors are enhanced by a mostly white scheme complemented by light wood hues and accents of grey and black. The designers also built an island in the open-concept kitchen next to the Castlery dining table.

The owners wanted a place for their Lego sculptures, so they created display cases as part of the feature wall in the living room.

Indeed, like the Lego display cases, many playful elements have been woven into the Scandinavian design of the home. For example, gold hexagonal cabinet knobs and a full-height blackboard for doodles keep the kitchen informal. Ditto the tiles on the staircase riser.

The playful theme takes centre stage in the children's bedroom. Painted by the designers, a mural of snow-capped mountains behind their bunk beds must surely conjure up dreams of wild adventure.

Thoughtful touches also abound in the apartment.

A cosy settee fitted into the built-in shoe cabinets in the entrance foyer allows people to sit while putting on or removing footwear. A daybed under the windows in the living room creates additional seats and storage with its cabinets beneath.

The double vanity in the common bathroom upstairs, which is used by the children, ensures that more than one person can use it at the same time.

The family moved into their home last September after a two-month renovation that cost $82,500, excluding furnishings and electrical works.

• This article first appeared in the December 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.





