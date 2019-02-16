Black beauty

When a shadow is cast, you will see varying shades of black. The darkest part of the shadow is called umbra, while the lighter, greyer area is known as the penumbra.

This play on light and dark is central to this three-bedroom condominium apartment in Marine Parade designed by Mr Kelvin Lim, design director of Atelier Here.

The 1,300 sq ft home belongs to two professionals in their 30s, who give their names only as Mr and Mrs Yuen.

Mr Lim started with the main element - black walls - before softening it with layers of off-black and grey marble, tiles and soft furnishings.

"I also alternated between dark and bright areas. When lighting is designed this way, it can visually stretch the space and help signify different zones," he says.

The home owners wanted a large communal space where they could eat, work and entertain in.



Wood furniture, such as the Bolia Bird dining chairs, as well as plants give the home pops of colour. PHOTO: ATELIER HERE



As a result, the space formerly occupied by a bedroom is now the living room. Black feature shelves, which conceal the television with a folding screen, separate the communal and private spaces of the home.

"We wanted a contemporary design that is more serious and subdued, made up of furniture in simpler forms, wood flooring, and touches of marble," says Mrs Yuen.

While she says she does not cook much, the kitchen is her favourite space at home. "I just love looking at it."

And it is no wonder.

Occupying the open kitchen is a 2.6m-long island clad in Fantasy Black, a strikingly beautiful marble that stands out against the dark kitchen cabinets.

Mr Lim paired this with the glossy surfaces of metal, such as stainless-steel open shelving and a powder-coated steel box encasing the hood, for a more refined look.

These high-end materials took up most of the renovation budget, which was about $80,000. The design and renovation took about 41/2 months and the owners moved into the apartment in December 2017.

With the expanded communal space, the living room has become even brighter - which is why the owners prefer a bold, dark interior.

Mr Lim says: "The private lift opens to a small and dark foyer, in which you can get a sea view if you turn to the side. Opening the door to a bright and spacious room makes quite the entrance."

Wood pieces, like Bolia Bird dining chairs from Danish Design Co, as well as plants throughout the home provide pops of colour.

The bedroom was designed to feature a soothing and cool colour scheme.

As Mrs Yuen did not want a typical platform bed, Mr Lim customised a built-in bedframe, with a matching detachable headboard pillow.

The platform bed has an ash laminate while the bedroom wall is a blue-grey hue.

An open shelf at the foot of the bed offers more display space, while ambient floor lighting adds to the intimate ambience.

