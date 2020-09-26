Ask The Vet

Rabbit often grinds teeth

We have two Holland Lops, Cinderella and Philip. Philip often grinds his teeth when being cuddled. Is this something we should be concerned about? Also, what are the important dental issues we should be looking out for in bunnies as they age?

Pearly Cheong

Rabbits have evolved to have continually growing teeth as an adaptation to a diet of coarse fibrous food that gradually pares down their teeth.

They must be given a suitable diet of ad libitum - or free flow - hay that is suitable for their age group and condition, supplemented with a small amount of fresh leafy greens and commercially available pellets.

An improper diet may lead to dental issues which, in the long run, may lead to pain and a lack of appetite.

Some bunnies sometimes show their enjoyment by grinding their teeth too, for example, if their owners are petting them.

However, teeth grinding can also be an indicator of dental pain or discomfort. When in pain, the rabbit may adopt a more hunched position and be less interested in food or other activities.

It can be difficult for pet owners to do a thorough dental examination as there are cheek teeth that can be hard to see.

Do ask your rabbit's regular veterinarian to conduct a check-up to rule out any dental issues and to discuss a suitable diet for it.

Corgi is aggressive after turning one

My sweet-natured corgi became quite aggressive soon after he turned one. Now, he barks incessantly at regular visitors or when the helper goes out. During his walks, he will lunge at strangers. Besides training, will neutering help to reduce his aggression?

Eunice Woo

Neutering pets can reduce the risk of them developing certain diseases, such as prostate diseases in male dogs. This may improve their health and longevity, and also reduce the cost of complex veterinary procedures in the future. It will also prevent unwanted pregnancies.

Fun fact

Did you know hamsters can catch colds too? Hamsters that are feeling unwell exhibit the same symptoms as humans - they may sniffle or sneeze, their noses may run and their eyes water. They may also seem lethargic, become thirsty and have matted fur and higher body temperature. If you think your hamster has a cold, take it to the veterinarian for a check-up. You can also ensure it has a clean living environment by cleaning out its cage regularly and situating it away from drafts of air.

The neutering of male dogs may lead to behavioural changes, but only if the behaviour or aggression has an underlying hormonal cause - it will be removed once the production of reproductive hormones is reduced.

Behaviours that are learnt will unlikely change significantly. Humane and science-based training methods should be employed to modify the undesirable aspects of your pet's behaviour.

WRITE IN

Have a query about your pet? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.

• Answers by Dr Teo Boon Han, a veterinarian in the Animal & Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board. Dr Teo graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in Britain and is an adjunct lecturer in veterinary programmes at institutes of higher learning in Singapore.