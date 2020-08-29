Ask The Vet

Pomeranian's bowel irregularity

My eight-year-old pomeranian fails to clear his bowels daily. Why is this so? I am worried he may not feel well when he does not pass motion regularly.

Also, is it advisable to neuter him? His weighs about 2kg.

He also likes to lick the fur on his paws. I would like him to stop doing this as he tends to gag while trying to cough out the fur that accumulates in his throat.

Nikki Kelana

Apart from not defecating daily, are there any changes to his appetite or signs that your pomeranian is not feeling well? This may warrant a visit to the vet.

During defecation, is he also showing signs of constipation such as straining excessively. Does his stool appear hard and dry or is there blood in his excrement?

If so, you need to see a vet to rule out any underlying medical conditions. Alternatively, this might be resolved simply by introducing more fibre to his diet. Ensuring water is always available will also help with better bowel movement.

On the issue of neutering, weight is only one factor when assessing a dog's suitability.

Usually, a general examination and sometimes a blood test is done before surgery to assess whether the animal is healthy enough to undergo anaesthesia and surgery.

Your vet will have to consider all these factors before making a recommendation.

For excessive licking of his paws, it is important to first rule out any skin infection - such as parasites, yeast or bacteria - that might cause itching. There could be other causes of itch as well, such as food or contact allergies.

There could also be behavioural causes of excessive licking, which are usually diagnosed only after ruling out infection and allergy.

Two cats, one litter problem

My family has two senior cats aged 16 and 12. Recently, I found their faeces and urine in places other than the litter box. Does this happen with cats in old age? What can I do to retrain them to defecate only in their litter box?

Germaine Ong

First, it would be useful to consider if there have been any recent changes in the house environment, such as a new pet being introduced. That may have caused stress to your cats, resulting in the change in their toilet behaviour.

You may also want to take your cats to the vet to rule out any medical conditions that may have caused pain during urination or defecation. The cats may associate the pain with the litter box and avoid it.

Also, see if your senior cats can easily access the litterbox as mobility issues such as arthritis may make it difficult for them to reach the litterbox.

You should also check if there have been any changes to the litter box or litter types. Most cats do not like scented litter and some may not adapt to a change in litter types if they have become used to the old one.

Ideally, the litterbox should be placed where the cat can feel safe and secure while toileting.

Finally, ensure there are sufficient litter boxes for both cats in the house.

A rule of thumb for deciding how many litter boxes to have is: the number of cats plus one.

The boxes should also be located in different parts of the house, to avoid conflict when the cats need to use the litter tray at the same time.

Also, pay attention to the stool quality and appearance of the urine.

Any signs of diarrhoea or blood in the faeces or urine would warrant a visit to the vet.

• Answers by Dr Han Zi Yang, a senior veterinarian at the Animal & Veterinary Service and proud owner of two mixed-breed rabbits, Nolla and Tubby.

One-time licensing for dogs

From Sept 1, the Animal & Veterinary Service is making it more convenient for dog owners to license their dogs.

Owners of sterilised dogs can opt for a one-time licence, valid throughout the dog's life.

Getting your pet licensed ensures it is traceable and it is critical to do so quickly in the event of an infectious disease outbreak. This helps protect both the health of the animal and the public.

You can apply for your dog's licence or update its particulars through the Pet Animal Licensing System at pals.avs.gov.sg.

