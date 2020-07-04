Ask The Vet

Tabby lost her left tooth

My 14-year-old tabby cat lost her front left tooth about six months ago, with no signs of it growing back. She is healthy, active and happy despite her age. She eats well and is not bothered by her missing tooth. Should I take her to a vet? What should I expect the vet will do? Also, what is the average lifespan of a tabby cat?

Rosana Tung

I am glad to hear your cat is doing well. In general, you should still take her to the vet to check that the entire tooth has fallen out.

While it might look like the entire tooth is lost, there are times when a tooth breaks below the gum line, leaving behind a fragment.

Over time, this fragment may lead to pain and infection, especially if there is an accumulation of food debris around that area. In severe cases, dental pain and infection may affect your pet's eating habits.

If a tooth fragment is found below the gumline through a physical examination or radiograph, its extraction may be required.

Dental procedures should be performed only by a vet using the appropriate dental equipment, to prevent injury, infection and further tooth fractures.

The life expectancy of a cat ranges from 10 to 16 years, but it is not uncommon for some cats to live up to 20 years. Take your pet to the vet for regular health check-ups.

Black fungus on my pug

My four-year-old pug Casper has a recurring problem of black patchy fungus growing on his belly and jawline. Although he has been given antibiotics for this condition, it still persists without much improvement. What is the cause and are there any alternatives besides medication?

Fun fact

Goldfish can remember information for up to three months. Researchers from Plymouth University in Britain trained goldfish to nudge a lever to get food. They then adjusted the lever such that it would work only during one hour every day. The goldfish adapted, remembering to press the lever only around the specific time. They even gathered around the lever close to feeding time, showing that they could also tell the time.

Annie Lau

Skin conditions may arise from a number of underlying causes, including allergies, fungus, bacteria, parasites and metabolic diseases.

While it may be challenging, identifying the root cause of the condition is important so that the appropriate therapy can be administered.

If a fungal infection has been diagnosed by a vet, ensure the appropriate anti-fungal medication is applied regularly based on directions given by your vet.

Vets may also prescribe antibiotics for fungal skin conditions if they suspect a concurrent or secondary bacterial infection.

Antibiotics are used to treat conditions caused by bacteria and are ineffective against fungi or parasites such as fleas, ticks or worms.

You can also speak to your vet to explore medicated shampoos and ask for up-to-date information about preventative parasite treatments for Casper.

Comforting a dog in pain

How can I comfort a dog in deep pain before a vet is available?

Chan Puay Khim

This depends on the cause of the pain. For example, is it caused by a traumatic injury or is it a chronic pain due to longstanding conditions such as arthritis?

There are 24-hour veterinary centres in Singapore that deal with emergency cases and house-call veterinary services.

You should seek veterinary attention as soon as possible for a dog in deep pain so that appropriate pain relief and treatment can be administered.

In the meantime, the dog should be kept as comfortable as possible. You can consider taking along an object it is familiar with, such as a favourite toy or blanket.

Ensure the safety of those accompanying the pet as animals in pain may behave unpredictably or even aggressively.

Also, note that pets should not be treated with medication meant for humans such as painkillers as they may be unsafe for animals.

For example, a 200mg ibuprofen tablet can be toxic to a cat or small dog. Paracetamol is also toxic to dogs and cats..

• Answers by Dr Teo Boon Han, a veterinarian in the Animal & Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board. Dr Teo graduated from the Royal Veterinary College in Britain and is also an adjunct lecturer in veterinary programmes at institutes of higher learning in Singapore.