Ask The Vet

Tear stains under Japanese spitz's eyes

My four-year-old Japanese spitz has a persistent problem with tear stains under the eyes.

This condition was also prevalent with my previous spitz dog. Is this a condition common to this breed?

What causes excessive tear stains and what is the best way to clean them? Is there any way to prevent this from getting worse?

Lawrence Ong

Tear staining is a common concern of pet owners. The fur under the eye is stained due to pigments that can be found in tears called porphyrins, or due to a skin infection of that area.

It is more noticeable in dogs with light-coloured fur, such as your Japanese spitz.

Two common causes of tearing in dogs are either irritation to the eye or problems with tear drainage.

When irritated, the eye naturally produces more tears. Irritation can arise from conditions such as infection, certain eye diseases, trauma, reaction to irritants such as allergens or dust, or eyelash or eyelid abnormalities.

In some cases, eyelashes may be growing inside the eyelids and may need to be examined and removed by a vet.

If your dog is experiencing pain or discomfort in the eye, which can be seen by redness, pawing of the eye, squinting or excessive blinking, take it to the vet.

Problems with tear drainage can occur when the natural openings in the eyes that drain tears into the nose and throat are blocked. That is why humans get a runny nose when they cry.

A vet has to conduct a detailed examination to assess the possible cause of the blockage.

Certain breeds may also have distinct face shapes with shallow eye sockets and these may also result in tears overflowing easily.

Fun fact

It is important to first discuss the cause of the tear staining with your vet before deciding on the appropriate solutions or treatment. Some of these may involve surgical procedures for your dog.

Although there are many off-the-shelf commercial products for removing tear stains, it is always advisable to consult your vet before using them.

Growth on Singapore Special's hind leg

I noticed a growth on my Singapore Special's right hind leg three to four weeks ago. What is this and is it serious?

Karin Ng

There are many causes of lumps and bumps in dogs and some growths may disappear on their own over time.

From the picture, while the growth may look like a wart or sebaceous growth, one can never be sure unless one does a proper examination. One is also unable to tell with the naked eye if it is cancerous.

A vet will usually check by visually assessing the growth and its surrounding area and also touching it. Its look and feel may provide more informationabout the characteristics of the tissue in the growth.

Samples of the growth may also be collected using a fine needle and examined under a microscope to get an idea of the cell types in the growth.

If needed, a vet may also suggest a skin biopsy, in which sedation or anaesthesia may be needed.

This is so that a larger piece of the tissue can be removed - sometimes the entire growth may be removed during the process - and sent for detailed laboratory examination.

Depending on the findings, your vet will advise if any treatment is needed or further monitoring would suffice.

As a good practice, owners should examine their dog's skin regularly from head to tail to check for new growths.

You may want to take a photo of any growths for future reference.

Recording any changes to the size and shape of the growths over time will help in your vet's diagnosis.

Hamster's lost tooth

My pet hamster lost a tooth recently. Should I be worried?

Erica Tay

Like all rodent species, hamsters' incisors - the four front teeth - are continuously growing.

The vet may check if the tooth is fractured below the gumline or if there is some permanent damage to the gum tissues.

There may be a need to conduct regular trimming of the remaining incisors over time to prevent overgrowth if the front tooth is permanently lost.

Hamsters with dental issues may show signs of reduced appetite and drooling. There could also be weight loss or a foul smell coming from its mouth.

If you observe any of these signs, you should take your hamster to a vet immediately.

• Answers by Dr Han Zi Yang, a senior veterinarian in the Animal & Veterinary Service and proud owner of two mixed-breed rabbits, Nolla and Tubby.