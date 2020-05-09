Ask The Vet

Sudden change in cat's behaviour

We have a four-year-old male tabby cat. Recently, he seems highly strung and easily frightened by sudden noises. He no longer likes to play or is curious, often hiding under our helper's bed.

Could this be due to a vitamin deficiency? We are very concerned and would like to know how we can help him revert to his playful, confident self.

Karen Lim Kar Keow

There could be several reasons for your cat's changes in behaviour, including medical issues that may be causing pain or discomfort, or changes to the environment, such as loud noises or a new pet.

We recommend you visit your regular vet to get him checked out so that any medical issues can be ruled out before other causes are considered.

Recording details of the behavioural changes, how long they have been going on and changes in feeding patterns would also help narrow down the cause.

You can then work with your vet on environmental management, behavioural modification and, if deemed necessary by your vet, medication.

Vitamin deficiency is usually not an issue if your cat has a balanced and complete diet.

In the meantime, you could provide him with safe spaces such as boxes - at elevated and low levels - in the house for him to hide in.

Kennel cough

Fun fact

Did you know rabbits communicate by nudging? If your pet rabbit nudges your ankles or shakes its head in front of you, pay attention to what it may be trying to tell you. A light nudge may just be a polite "hello", but a forceful nudge could mean "get out of my way".

I have a puppy aged three to four months with kennel cough. It has been coughing for almost five weeks. How long will it take for my pet to recover?

Ivory Lew

Has your puppy been diagnosed with kennel cough by a vet? If not, we recommend you do so. The vet will be able to assess your puppy's cough and prescribe the right medication.

Kennel cough, known as canine infectious disease respiratory complex, is a highly contagious respiratory disease in dogs, associated with both viral and bacterial pathogens. The condition is usually self-limiting and the puppy should recover in a couple of weeks - unless it is continually exposed to other dogs that are shedding the pathogens, or if it is stressed or immune-compromised.

If your puppy is still coughing despite medication and care, or showing signs of breathing difficulties; stops eating or drinking; or appears depressed, you should return to the vet promptly as there could be a more serious secondary respiratory infection.

There are vaccines for kennel cough which help manage the disease if your dog is exposed to it. Dogs should be vaccinated against kennel cough prior to entering high-density dog-housing facilities or attending pet animal events where there are animals from other households present.

Persistent eye affliction

My pet Corgi has recurrent mucus oozing from his left eye. I took him to three vets, but all said the condition cannot be cured. The last vet we saw prescribed cleaning with saline solution, 0.9 per cent NaCl and then applying Hylo Dual lubricating eye drops and cyclosporine. Within two hours of cleaning and medicating, the mucus reappears. I have been doing this diligently for three years without any results. Mick Foo While there is no harm in seeking another opinion, do make sure the new vet receives your pet's medical history from the previous vet so that he or she has all the information to provide the necessary care for your pet.

We cannot diagnose the condition without a more thorough history or physical assessment. However, dogs can get a condition known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye.

It is usually due to a lack of production of tears, resulting in large amounts of thick mucus discharge in the eye. In most cases, it is the result of immune-mediated disease, where the immune system is attacking the tear glands.

If caught early, topical immunosuppressants such as cyclosporine can help stop or slow down further destruction of the tear glands. Unfortunately, the condition often requires lifelong treatment, including frequent lubrication of the eye with eyedrops to replace the tears and cleaning of the discharge.

Pets with dry eyes are more prone to developing eye ulcers and other ocular conditions, so it is important to regularly clean and medicate their eyes.

Return to the vet for regular checks to make sure the condition has not deteriorated. Also discuss with the vet if you have concerns about the treatment's progress.

You can also consider consulting a vet who has more ophthalmology experience.

• Answers by Dr Denyse Khor, who cares for domestic pets as well as wildlife. Dr Khor, who graduated from the University of Melbourne in 2015, is a veterinarian in the Animal & Veterinary Service under the National Parks Board.