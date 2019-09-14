Art gallery at home

After having lived in this Palm Gardens condominium apartment for a few years, home owner Angie Sim decided it was time for an overhaul.

It cost $150,000, excluding furnishings. And the bachelorette has never felt more "at home", being pleased with the result.

"I like the open-concept floor plan conceived by Wee Studio," says the fashion-savvy Ms Sim, who is in her 50s and is head of research development in quality assurance at a multinational pharmaceutical company.

"There are now fewer walls dividing the rooms and the living and dining areas."

Entertaining has also become a more enjoyable experience, with the living and dining sections (the latter was converted from a bedroom) combined into a bigger area after the three-month renovation.

The new layout also allows more natural light to come into the 1,323 sq ft apartment, creating a brighter interior.

Ms Sim's expanding collection of artworks and sculptures was also taken into consideration during the space-planning process.

"We were given free rein to curate Angie's impressive collection of artworks, which inspired us to turn the space into a mini art gallery," says Mr Yeo See Wee, design director of Wee Studio.

"Bringing the art pieces to the foreground and having them displayed throughout the interior lends the space a 'poetic' feel."

What was originally considered an eyesore ended up serving a creative purpose - a column, smack in the centre of the apartment, has become a backdrop for one of the striking artworks.

"As we weren't allowed to remove the column, we figured the best way to work around it was to use it as a backdrop for one of the art pieces. It turned out to be perfect," says Ms J.J. Yip, Mr Yeo's wife and business partner.

As there is a private lift to the floor, the design duo came up with a statement-making pivot door for the entrance, adding to the modern aesthetic of the interior.

The door gives the home owner the flexibility of keeping it open - to give a sense of an enlarged space - or closed when privacy is needed.

When closed, the pivot door looks like it is part of the wall.

The original dining area was turned into the study, which Ms Sim likes for the flip-down guest bed concealed behind the wall.

This clever feature helps save space as the guest room has been discreetly incorporated into the study.

The study also has a glass panel that overlooks the entrance foyer, which also gives a view of the general living space.

Another major transformation is the en suite master bedroom complete with a walk-in wardrobe - the new space is a combination of two previous bedrooms.

"The master bathroom is a visual treat for me. I love the wood veneer panels, which give the space an overall warm look.

"The built-in cabinets also allow for more storage than what I thought I could have, for an open-concept apartment," adds Ms Sim.

• This article first appeared in the July 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

• Get the September and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at www.homeanddecor.com.sg