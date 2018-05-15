Applications open for Wallpaper* magazine's Next Generation Singapore Designer contest

SINGAPORE - Up and coming Singapore designers can take part in a competition by design magazine Wallpaper* - and stand a chance to have their work showcased at its prestigious Handmade exhibition in Milan next year (2019).

The contest to determine the Next Generation Singapore Designer, now in its second year, is part of a partnership between Wallpaper* and DesignSingapore Council (Dsg).

Singapore citizens and permanent residents in the fields of architecture, fashion, product design, graphic design, furniture design and industrial design - who have graduated in the last five years - have until June 30 to take part.

This year, applicants must submit proposals for the re-design or re-imagination of an everyday object. This object could be "an unappreciated thing of beauty" or an "aesthetically overlooked, under-used functional classic".

Seven established Singapore-based designers will also be invited to produce new works for Handmade 2019. These specially-commissioned works, along with the Next Generation Singapore Designer's prototype, will make their debut at Singapore Design Week in March (2019).

The eight pieces will be showcased at Milan Design Week in April (2019) before returning to Singapore in June (2019) with a new range of Handmade On Tour pieces.

The Next Generation Singapore Designer will also be matched with a manufacturer and featured in Wallpaper* magazine.

The magazine's brand and content director Tony Chambers said in a statement issued on Tuesday (15/05): "We started Wallpaper* Handmade nine years ago to invite talented designers, craftspeople and makers from all around the world to collaborate in the creation of beautiful and unique, one-off pieces.

"Wallpaper* is proud to showcase and celebrate the Singaporean talent - now on a regular basis - and work with emerging designers such as Edmund Zhang, the winner of our 2018 call out."

Last year's winning piece by Mr Zhang, an industrial design graduate, was an LED lamp that illuminates when squeezed.

Dsg's executive director Mark Wee added: "We were thrilled to see our Singapore designers' creations presented alongside some of the best international talents at Wallpaper* Handmade 2018. They made us proud.

"This partnership with Wallpaper* gives us an exceptional stage to spotlight Singapore design to the who's who of the design industry."

The 2018 Wallpaper* Handmade On Tour exhibition - a collection of 22 one-off pieces from Handmade 2018 - will run at Gillman Barracks from June 12 (2018) to Aug 26, fresh from Milan Design Week last month.

For more information, visit https://www.wallpaper.com/w-bespoke/singapore-talent-call-out-wallpaper-...