A space for luxury

Full-height cabinets store everything from shoes to crockery, helping to keep the home clutter-free.
Ottomans (above) provide seating without taking up a lot of space.
The kitchen (above) is done up in white to suit the home owner’s preference, with printed tiles that add interest to the space.
Stone-like tiles, a neutral palette and an open interior combine to give this apartment a luxurious yet airy feel

Eliza Hamizah

Lawyer Suhaimi Lazim has designed three of his own homes and several of his friends', which all have a theme of openness of space.

"It's a signature of mine. I don't like clutter and prefer open plans with lots of light. This creates space, which is a luxury in Singapore," says the 50-something partner in a law firm.

He has also been dabbling in interior design - under a design outfit called Rumah by Lieblingsg - for several years.

He now lives in a contemporary luxe three-bedroom apartment in Siglap with his wife, mother-in-law, a helper and two cats.

To accommodate everyone's needs while maintaining a bright and airy interior, Mr Suhaimi rejigged the layout.

The end result is a master bedroom with a spacious en-suite bathroom, as well as a convertible guest room for his mother-in-law.

The guest room features an accordion-like door and a fold-up Murphy bed, which allows the space to be freed up when it is unoccupied. Mr Suhaimi also incorporated a wardrobe into the guest bathroom.

His wife, Madam Faridah Sidik, who is in private banking, wanted the 1,150 sq ft home to have a luxurious ambience, which he achieved by using stone-like tiles and laminates in shades of cream and grey.

Darker and brighter colours, such as the brown patina-look tiles in the bedroom and the mustard dining chairs, add depth and texture.

"The patina-look tiles were not something in my consideration at first, but I saw their potential. The metallic sheen is interesting compared with regular wood flooring, while the reddish tint can still add warmth to a room."

"Another unique material I used is the TV console laminate, which depicts the cross-section of different stones. It's unusual and creates visual impact," he says.

The couple spent $200,000 on furnishings and the renovation, which took about 31/2 months. The family moved in in April 2018.

• This article first appeared in the December 2019 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2020, with the headline 'A space for luxury'.
