5 tips for an Insta-worthy space

1 Start with the small things Ms Hilary See says the first things she bought for her home were cups with unique designs. She often buys a pair of mugs whenever she chances upon interesting-looking ones that might look good in photos.

Another small-ticket item to invest in is cushion covers as they can dramatically change the look of a living room and sofa.

2 Make use of greenery House plants bring instant life into a home and have a calming effect. But Ms See cautions not to spend more than $25 on a plant, especially if you are new to gardening.

"Plant nurseries generally have a large selection of plants at affordable prices. Supermarkets such as FairPrice and Giant are great for buying smaller plants such as succulents and cacti," she says.

3 Stick to a colour palette Try not to overwhelm your home with too many colours. White walls are a great starting point, says Ms Jade Ng. She says it is ideal to stick to neutral colours for big-ticket items such as the sofa and leave the bolder colours to smaller, changeable items, such as art prints.

4 Have a customisable gallery wall Instead of a built-in TV feature wall, Ms Ng suggests opting for a gallery wall filled with art prints, plants and trinkets in the living room. Besides saving money on renovations, it allows home owners to refresh their living space frequently instead of having to stick to one look.

5 Shop around and do not settle Look around for the perfect item for the space before making a decision. "Don't be too impulsive when you're shopping for furniture, give it some time," says Ms Ng. The fun part of home decorating is the process, not the end result, she adds.