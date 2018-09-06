Hollywood-style Walk of Fame for Royal Albert Hall

LONDON • London's Royal Albert Hall, which has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, politics and sport, is getting a Hollywood-style Walk of Fame and those being honoured range from Queen Victoria to singers Adele and Eric Clapton.

Paying tribute to "key players" in the building's history since it opened in 1871, the Royal Albert Hall Stars honour 11 people and institutions with engraved stones, each decorated with a brass star and laid out around the famed site.

Among those being recognised is Britain's Queen Victoria who, in 1867, laid the foundation stone for the building of the hall, which is named after her husband Prince Albert.

Britain's wartime prime minister Winston Churchill and German-born physicist Albert Einstein, who both spoke at the hall at different times, were also honoured.

The institutions recognised include the Suffragettes, who held meetings at the hall, and the BBC Proms, an annual series of classical music concerts.

Personalities who have appeared at the Royal Albert Hall in recent decades and are now being celebrated include late boxing champion Muhammad Ali and singers Clapton, Roger Daltrey and Adele.

Clapton and Daltrey were among guests attending the official unveiling of the stones on Tuesday.

