HK actor's parents released from Princess Diamond cruise

HONG KONG • Hong Kong DJ and actor Sammy Leung's parents have returned to Hong Kong after a 14-day quarantine on the Princess Diamond cruise ship, which is a hot spot for coronavirus infections with 691 confirmed cases as of yesterday afternoon.

His parents were among the thousands of passengers on board the ship, which is currently docked at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, reported Hong Kong entertainment news website JayneStars.com.

After completing their quarantine, Leung's parents returned to Hong Kong last Saturday, on one of the chartered flights arranged by the Hong Kong government. They are now back in their Chun Yeung Estate home for another mandatory two-week local quarantine.

Leung, 46, who has appeared in dramas such as My Ages Apart (2017) and Little Big Master (2015), wrote on Instagram: "My parents have finally landed safely back in Hong Kong. I wish to express my gratitude towards everyone who has assisted them.

"I hope that everyone would continue to work hard together to overcome this challenge," he added.

Leung, who has his own programme, Good Morning King, on the Commercial Radio Hong Kong station, said he intends to have a celebratory meal with his parents as soon as they complete their second round of quarantine.