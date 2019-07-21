HK actor Simon Yam stabbed on stage in China

Hong Kong actor Simon Yam is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery following a brazen stabbing incident yesterday during a promotional event in the southern Chinese city of Zhongshan.

According to his management company, he suffered minor damage to his internal organs and four fingers on his right hand but is now in a stable condition.

A suspect was subdued and detained at the scene after the attack, the police said.

Yam, 64, was speaking on stage as a guest at the opening of a building materials store when a man suddenly charged towards him, according to videos of the incident circulating online.

Clips uploaded shortly after the incident show the man taking a weapon out of his pocket before aiming it towards Yam's abdomen.

He then lashes out at Yam repeatedly as the actor frantically tries to move away while clutching his stomach.

The attack continues for a few seconds while security guards and bystanders rush to intervene.

Many people in the audience can also be heard reacting in horror.

"We are extremely shocked by this incident," Yam's management company, the Emperor Entertainment Group, said last night in a statement.

The company denounced the attack, saying it would take action against the perpetrator.

The identity of the attacker is not yet known and the intention remains unclear.

It is rumoured that it might have been a case of mistaken identity.

Yam, also known as Yam Tat Wah, has 234 film and TV credits, according to IMDB.

He won critical acclaim for his role in the Hong Kong crime film Contact in 1992 and made his Hollywood debut as a crime lord in the 2003 adventure movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle Of Life.

He is also a film producer.

His wife is Chinese supermodel Qi Qi and they have a 14-year-old daughter, Ella.

