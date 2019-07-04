HK actor Benz Hui applying to become Singapore citizen

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui made the news last year when it was revealed that he is a Yishun resident.

Now, he is seeking citizenship, telling Shin Min Daily News he has begun the paperwork to become a Singaporean.

"It has so few bad people, it might be the safest place in the world," he said of his decision.

Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah was the first to reveal back in October that the 70-year-old resides in Yishun when he is not working in Hong Kong.

According to Shin Min, he met his wife in Singapore while working here in the 1980s.

They married in 1992 and their daughter was born here. Now 22, Charmaine moved back to Singapore to be with her Singaporean boyfriend, according to Next Digital.

Last Friday, Ms Lee dropped by again for a party he organised. He praised her for being relatable and friendly.

According to AsiaOne, he was also candid about his 4,000 sq ft bungalow, saying it cost $4 million, including renovations. He owns another property in Braddell View.

Hui, whose show-business career spans 47 years, said he was offered a role in a local drama series last year, but had to say no as it clashed with another commitment.