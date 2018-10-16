Health Diary

Published
1 hour ago

TILL DEC 8

SCREEN FOR EYE DISEASES

Screen for cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye, dry eyes, myopia and suitability for Lasik.

Novena Bladeless Cataract Surgery & Eye Specialist Centre, 101 Irrawaddy Rd #19-01, Royal Square @ Novena. $10. Call 6560 2220

OCT 27, SATURDAY

MANAGE YOUR PAIN

Learn about pain management at the Freedom From Pain public forum.

12.30pm - 2pm. Singapore General Hospital, Block 6, Level 9. $5. Send an e-mail to painmed@sgh.com.sg or call 63265968 during office hours.

