Health Diary

TILL DEC 8
SCREEN FOR EYE DISEASES
Screen for cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye, dry eyes, myopia and suitability for Lasik.
Novena Bladeless Cataract Surgery & Eye Specialist Centre, 101 Irrawaddy Rd #19-01, Royal Square @ Novena. $10. Call 6560 2220
OCT 27, SATURDAY
MANAGE YOUR PAIN
Learn about pain management at the Freedom From Pain public forum.
12.30pm - 2pm. Singapore General Hospital, Block 6, Level 9. $5. Send an e-mail to painmed@sgh.com.sg or call 63265968 during office hours.