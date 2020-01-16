Hassle-free CNY shopping for the whole family

Chinese New Year is always exciting. Locals and visitors alike get to soak in the fun celebrations – from festive parades to colourful fireworks displays to upbeat lion dances. But the real revelry takes place at home.
Whether you will be hosting the reunion dinner or busy visiting relatives and friends, you and your family are most likely already busy with spring cleaning and putting up red-and-gold decor at home. There’s plenty to buy – decor, cooking utensils, groceries, gifts and snacks – and with Amazon, shopping has been made easier and more convenient.
With Amazon offering millions of products at great prices, including CNY deals and seasonal essentials, you and your whole family can get ready for the season without having to leave the house to do your shopping. And if you’re a Prime member, you’ll get free domestic one-day delivery on Amazon.sg, two-hour delivery on Prime Now, and free international delivery – for a limited time – with no minimum spend on Amazon Global Store.
In every gathering, you will encounter different types of family members – from the serious gamers to the ones who can’t stop munching on snacks. Keep everyone entertained with this list of CNY must-haves that are available on Amazon.sg and Prime Now:
For Hotpot Families
Make the eve of Chinese New Year even more fun by gathering over a heartwarming hotpot dinner.
Don’t worry if it’s your turn to host the reunion dinner this year. Just stock up on ingredients and make sure you have the right appliances for a smooth reunion. Have the entire family prepare dinner together for a fun time.
Must-haves for Hotpot Families
- POWERPAC 2L 2in1 Multi Cooker with Steamboat & BBQ function is a versatile cooker that families can use not just for hotpot but also other meals
- Hai Di Lao Soup Base For Hot Pot to get your reunion dinner started
- Some goodies to add to the pot:
- CP Shrimp Wonton Box (Available on Amazon Prime Now)
- Kee Song Chicken Fillet (Available on Amazon Prime Now)
- Tiong Lian Meat Affair Spanish Iberico Pork Belly Sukiyaki (Available on Amazon Prime Now)
For Lucky Gamers
A CNY gathering is incomplete without games to entertain both adults and kids. From the marathon sessions for mahjong, to rounds of popular card games like blackjack, in-between, and poker – there’s always something to get your friends and family all excited.
Keep players feeling lucky by placing items that bring fortune, such as a hanging pineapple decoration or Maneki-neko the fortune cat. Otherwise, serve moreish snacks to keep them glued to their seats during the game.
Must-haves for Lucky Gamers
- Hanging fortune cat and pineapple decorations for good luck
- Glory Pineapple Tarts for something to munch on
- Gaming paraphernalia like HOUZE’s Ivory Tone Mahjong Tiles and Gold Foil Poker Cards
For CNY Givers
Make sure you’re bearing the right gifts when you go visiting, especially if you’re looking to impress your in-laws. From prosperous mandarin oranges to sparkly hongbao, there’s something for everyone, from your grandparents down to your nieces and nephews.
Must-haves for CNY Givers
- Be the ultimate giver with Kim Joo Guan’s Freshly Packed Bak Kwa or New Moon Special Grade Bird’s Nest
- Usher in prosperity with Amae Prosperity Treasure Mandarin Orange Gift Box (Available on Amazon Prime Now)
- Hand out hongbaos with Partyforte Chinese New Year’s Giant Red Packets
- Give away savoury snacks like IRVINS Salted Egg Potato Chips
For The Kids
The presence of children can light up any family gathering. And if there’s enough entertainment to keep adults busy, kids – and the young at heart – should also have their own slate of activities to do for the day.
Whether you’re hosting a party or attending one, you can bring in a board game or two for the kids to play. Toys and video games are good tools to get them excited too.
Must-haves for The Kids
- Make your game of Monopoly extra appealing with the Disney Frozen 2 Edition Board Game
- Keep the children busy with LEGO 10871 Duplo Town Airport
- Have the kids play with the VTech Smart Shots Sports Center
- Bring out the guests' competitive streak with Overcooked 2 for PlayStation 4
- Test children's patience with Hatchimals Colleggtibles, Jewelry Box Royal Dozen 12 Pack Egg
For The Ones Who Prefer To Be Alone
Socialising is not everyone’s cup of tea – some prefer to do their own things and minimise mingling to only during mealtimes. You can give these individuals books and snacks that can keep them occupied at gatherings.
Must-haves for The Ones Who Prefer to be Alone
- Amuse them with a copy of Thomas Erikson’s Surrounded by Idiots: The Four Types of Human Behavior and How to Effectively Communicate with Each in Business (and in Life) or Maureen Marzi Wilson’s The Introvert Activity Book: Draw It, Make It, Write It (Because You'd Never Say It Out Loud)
- Snacks are always welcome for endless munching such as Shermay’s Singapore Fine Food Keropok Fries or Mdm Ling Bakery Peanut Cookies
- Don't forget some Red Bull Sugar-Free to keep that energy going
No matter how you intend to spend the occasion, reuniting with your loved ones over food and gifts is one of the best ways to usher in Chinese New Year for an auspicious year ahead. Make it a memorable celebration with Amazon, which has something to offer to every member of the family for the occasion – with preparations made easier with its curated selection of must-haves at its Chinese New Year store.