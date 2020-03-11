Harry and Meghan attend final royal engagement

LONDON • Prince Harry and his wife Meghan bowed out as senior royals on Monday, joining Queen Elizabeth II for a Commonwealth Day ceremony in London before setting off on their own.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were cheered as they joined other members of the royal family at Westminster Abbey in their final public engagement before stepping back from their roles on March 31.

Meghan, wearing an emerald green dress and hat, joined Harry as they briefly spoke with dignitaries, before the arrival of the queen.

They appeared to mouth "hello" to Harry's brother William and his wife Kate as they took their seats, despite rumours of a rift between the siblings.

The couple, who unlike last year were not part of the monarch's procession, watched as singer Alexandra Burke performed and boxer Anthony Joshua gave a speech about the "shared vision" of the Commonwealth community.

They chatted with choirboys on the way out of the famous central London church, before heading into their car and disappearing from the royal limelight.

Harry and Meghan rocked the monarchy with their announcement in January that they wanted to break free from the constraints of royalty. They will no longer represent the monarch as they pursue a new, financially independent life based in Canada.

They complained about media intrusion - a long-running issue for Harry, who watched how photographers pursued his mother Diana until her death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Their decision to leave prompted anger and dismay among many royal fans in Britain, but both Harry and Meghan have received a warm welcome in their final flurry of engagements. The couple received a standing ovation as they took their seats at an evening of military band music at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

Despite stepping back from the royal frontline, the 35-year-old will remain sixth in line to the throne. But from the end of this month, he and his wife will no longer use the "Royal Highness" style or use public funds, except for their security.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE