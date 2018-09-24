Harper, Leo join Olivia, Oliver as popular children's names

LONDON • Hello, Hunter and Poppy.

While Olivia and Oliver remain the most likely names to be heard shouted across Britain's playgrounds in years to come, the inventiveness of parents shows no sign of slowing down.

This is according to the Office of National Statistics, which reported that Aurora, Lyla, Orla, Edith and Hallie also entered the top 100 girls' names last year.

For boys, popular names included Leo, which made the top 10, and Ralph moved into the top 100.

Sarah, the most popular name for girls throughout much of the 1970s and 1980s, has dropped out of the top 100 for the first time since records began in 1904.

Parents in England and Wales gave 28,222 different names to the 348,071 boys born last year, and 35,475 for the 331,035 girls.

The top boys' names are Oliver, Harry, George, Noah and Jack while the favourite names for girls are Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Ava and Emily.

But more parents are clearly aiming for something celestial, with Luna and Aria among the fastest rising girls' names in the past decade.

The biggest climber was Harper, the name celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham gave their youngest child in 2011.

Music and sport often provide inspiration, with 35 parents plumping for Kendrick for boys - perhaps with rapper Kendrick Lamar in mind - and 50 calling their boys Kobe, possibly after former basketball player Kobe Bryant.

GUARDIAN