Happy tossing

At Resorts World Sentosa, you can toss for good luck and fortune during Chinese New Year at all its Asian restaurants.

Each has come up with a different version of yusheng, with flavours ranging from Thai to Japanese to the local chilli crab.

At Forest, the classic raw fish salad has been updated with strips of fresh fruit taking centre stage.

The Signature Fruit Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng (photo 1; $88 for small, $108 for medium and $128 for large) is a medley of tropical fruit such as jackfruit, green papaya and green mango with smoked salmon and abalone. Top it with crispy white bait and toss everything in a citrus yuzu honey-lime dressing.

Sessions, which specialises in local and crab dishes, gives the salad a twist with its Prosperity Yu Sheng With Deep-fried Soft Shell Crab In Chilli Crab Sauce (photo 2; $88 and $108). Other ingredients include cranberries, mango, red ginger, capsicum and nacho chips for the crunch.

Tangerine in Espa offers a Thai Inspired Prosperity Yu Sheng (photo 3; $68 for two persons, for dine-in only) to go with its wholesome menu by celebrity chef Ian Kittichai. The salad comprises fresh king salmon on a bed of julienned cucumber, sliced tomatoes, shredded white and purple cabbage, carrot and edible flowers from the restaurant's herb garden. This is served with a spicy Thai chilli garlic dressing.

Syun restaurant's Prosperity Yu Sheng (photo 4; $128 and $288) is a sashimi platter that includes abalone, tuna belly, sea bream, sea urchin, scallop, salmon roe, shredded daikon, mizuna, wakame and more. These can be tossed with a tangy sesame ponzu and yuzu soya ginger dressing for a festive feel.

Teppan by Chef Yonemura sets the dish on fire with its Flambe Yu Sheng (photo 5; $48 for two persons). Inspired by a flaming yakisoba, the chefs fry up prawns, scallops and squid with julienned leeks, carrots and capsicums on the grill with a housemade ginger sauce.

Feng Shui Inn mixes tradition and innovation with its Tuna Yu Sheng With Sakura Shrimps In Lemon Citrus Sauce (photo 6; $78 and $118). The seafood is tossed with a classic seven-colour salad of julienned vegetables.

The Cantonese restaurant is also offering three set menus designed by Hong Kong chef Li Kwok Kwong - priced at $108, $118 and $268 a person (minimum four people to dine).

Dishes include double-boiled fish cartilage with bird's nest and fresh "huai shan" soup, braised six-head abalone served with lobster roll and wok-fried fish noodles with Chinese sausage.

Forest, too, offers 10 set menus, ranging from $88 to $888 a person (minimum two people to dine). These include a vegetarian set at $88 a person.

Highlights from the sets include Primrose pork belly braised with winter melon, bamboo shoots and porcini mushrooms; supreme dried sea cucumber soup with fish maw double-boiled with herbal flowers in superior stock; and peach jelly and mushroom soup double-boiled with wolfberries and melon.

For reservations, go to www.rwsentosa.com/cny2020-dining, call 6577-6688 or e-mail dining@rwsentosa.com