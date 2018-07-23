Hamilton creator to helm film

NEW YORK • Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the hit musical Hamilton, will be making his film directorial debut with an adaptation of a musical he once took part in on stage.

No, not Hamilton. Not In The Heights either.

It's Tick, Tick…Boom!, a show that ran on Broadway in 2003 and was written by Jonathan Larson, the playwright and composer behind Rent.

The musical, loosely based on Larson's life, opened seven years after he died in 1996. Miranda took part in a 2014 production off-Broadway at New York City Centre.

His directing experience is limited. In 1996, he wrote and directed an hour-long independent film called Clayton's Friends, according to the Internet Movie Database, when he was a teenager. He has not directed a show on Broadway.

According to Deadline, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will co-produce the film, in addition to Miranda. Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for Dear Evan Hansen, the Broadway musical that won six Tony Awards last year, is attached to write the film.

Tick, Tick…Boom! is set in the Soho neighbourhood of New York City in 1990 and is centred on a songwriter named Jonathan who is struggling to write the next great American musical.

"Tick, Tick…Boom! first entered my life in college when I was lucky enough to snag a seat at the Jane Street Theatre in 2001," Miranda said in a statement, referring to the off-Broadway production, according to Deadline.

"Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life and depict your own experiences."

This is not the only one of Miranda's projects in development.

Jon Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is attached to direct a film adaptation of In The Heights, the Broadway show that started Miranda's rise to fame, for Warner Bros, with a scheduled release in 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

NYTIMES