Christmas Gift Guide 2019: Guide to gifting

The time for Christmas gifting is here and nothing says "I didn't re-gift this" like a limited-edition holiday collection. For the friends in your life who appreciate all things stylish, here are some gift ideas to keep you from going in(to the malls) blind.

Beauty

Nars Studio 54 collection

Nars' holiday collection pays tribute to the world-famous New York City nightclub Studio 54, with limited-edition pieces dipped in 1970s disco glamour.

There is something for everyone - be it all-new cheek palettes in bedazzled packaging for the ardent Nars collector or the Softcore Mini Blush and Balm sets ($36), which combine a Nars best-selling blush shade and a matching mini Afterglow Lip Balm, perfect for friends new to the brand.

Available at: All Nars stores as well as online at sephora.sg (bit.ly/SepNars) and zalora.sg (bit.ly/ZaloraNars)

Hera Roll The Dice collection

Go whimsical with K-beauty brand Hera's holiday collection, designed with velvet soft-touch packaging in collaboration with graphic designer Annie Atkins, who has worked on the sets of Wes Anderson films.

The two six-colour eyeshadow palettes in red and brown ($88) have a mix of matt and shimmer shades to create versatile holiday looks from natural to soft glam. The shades are designed to be multi-purpose and used as blush or contour too.

Available at: Hera Takashimaya counter and Ion Orchard boutique

Laneige

Laneige's mini set ($56, above) of its best-selling Cream Skin Refiner, a cream toner, in five pastel colours, is the easiest way to shop for a group of girlfriends without playing favourites.

Available at: All Laneige boutiques and counters, including Ion Orchard and Bugis Junction as well as online at lazada.sg (bit.ly/LazadaLaneige) and sephora.sg (bit.ly/SepLaneige)

Hourglass Ghost collection

If you are looking for a big-ticket gift, the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Ghost ($130, above) has you sorted. The holiday release of the six-pan palette comes with three best-selling shades of its finely milled powders and three exclusive new ones.

Encased within a translucent and silver compact, the new bronzer and two blushes go onto the skin beautifully, blending seamlessly for a natural, radiant complexion. This is one splurge sure to put you in anyone's good books.

Available at: Tangs Orchard, Sephora stores and online at sephora.sg (bit.ly/SepHourglass)

Home and body care

Aesop

Ideal to gift couples or friends decking out new homes, the States of Being: Aromatique Room Spray set ($137, above) from Aesop combines three calming interior fragrances. A quick spritz from each - the scents range from woody geranium to light and citrusy - refreshes the air instantly.

Available at: All Aesop stores

The Body Shop Dream Big Christmas collection

The Body Shop may have had a reputation in the past as a destination for last-minute festive shoppers, but the Brighton-founded brand has certainly stepped up its game over the years.

You would be shopping for a good cause too. The brand has been at the forefront of social activism in the beauty realm since the 1980s. This year's collection supports the education and training of girls and young women in Indonesia and Brazil.

Pick up one of the three advent calendars ($69 to $229) that come packed with minis of The Body Shop's bestsellers, including shower gels, hand creams and a full-sized body butter.

No ordinary advent calendar, the Deluxe size ($99) of individually packaged items pays homage to strong women around the world - from Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai to English novelist Agatha Christie - in encouraging young girls to dream big in their vocations.

The thoughtful packaging also makes it easy to use as stocking stuffers or split as gifts among friends.

Available at: All The Body Shop stores, including Ion Orchard and VivoCity

Handmade Heroes

Pick up a gift set from home-grown skincare brand Handmade Heroes, which comes with an assortment of all-natural, plant-based products from body scrubs to lip balms.

The Jolly Holly Pamper Christmas Gift Set ($39.90, above) comes with an Australian Pink Clay face mask, lip scrub in Coconut Sorbet and tinted lip balm in English Rose. The organic lip products work well to exfoliate and deeply nourish chapped lips - a saviour in the end-of-year weather.

Available at: Robinsons The Heeren and online at handmadeheroes.com.sg

Diptyque

Candles might seem like no-brainer gifts for the holidays , but all it takes is the right one to win your giftee over sincerely. You cannot go wrong with one from Diptyque, whose holiday collection this year is inspired by folklore from a variety of cultures and designed in collaboration with German illustrator Olaf Hajek.

The Pine Protection Candle ($55 for 70g and $100 for 190g) has an affecting scent with notes of Siberian and Balsam pine and cedar, lingering in the room long after the flame is blown out.

Available at: Diptyque Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Robinsons The Heeren, escentials stores in Paragon and Tang Plaza, and online at escentials.com

Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Parfum for men

The men in your life deserve some festive pampering too. Calvin Klein's iconic Eternity fragrance line has added one for the lads - the first Eau de Parfum for men ($93 to $159) in the fragrance portfolio.

With notes of cypress, geranium, sage and vetiver, the scent strikes a balance between masculine and sensual, and fades subtly into a refreshing fragrance fit for post-gym activities.

Available at: All leading department stores

Accessories

Embrace Jewellery x The Jar of Salt

Local multi-label jewellery store Embrace Jewellery has collaborated with Singapore-based artist Cherie Altea (@thejarofsalt on Instagram) for a collection of accessories inspired by Peranakan motifs.

Made in Spain, the pieces, ranging in price from $89.90 to $168, include a bracelet with tiffin carrier charms, earrings featuring Peranakan floor tiles and dainty pendants of girls in qipao (above) - timely to have with Chinese New Year just around the corner.

Available at: All Embrace+ stores including at Tanglin Mall and Embrace Jewellery counter at Takashimaya

Cultural merch from Museum Label

From now till Dec 31, retail brand Museum Label is offering a promotion on selected merchandise inspired by three local exhibitions earlier in the year. Quote "Cheers" before payment for 10 per cent off your purchase.

Pick up an Oriental timepiece ($36 each), designed to correspond with artefacts showcased at the Asian Civilisations Museum's Living With Ink: The Collection Of Dr Tan Tsze Chor and Guo Pei: Chinese Art & Couture exhibitions.

The Blue-and-White Floral Scrolls Dish Watch (above) will make a charming gift for anyone who enjoyed the fashion-and-art pairings in the Guo Pei show in June.

Available at: Museum Label shop at Asian Civilisations Museum

Pandora x Harry Potter

Delight the Harry Potter fan in your life with Pandora's latest capsule collection, in collaboration with Warner Bros Consumer Products.

The collection (from $69, above) comprises a Pandora Moments bangle with a golden snitch at the clasp, and 11 charms including ones in the likeness of the series' characters Harry, Ron and Hermione, Dobby the house elf, the Hogwarts Express and dangle charms for each of the four Hogwarts houses.

Available at: All Pandora stores, including Ion Orchard and Bugis Junction

Personalised gifts

For the loved ones whose gifts take a little bit more effort, try these nifty options that will show just how much extra thought you put into them.

Maison21G: D-I-Y fragrance

The trend to mix one's own fragrances has been around for a while, but the experience (and final product) gets a chic step-up at Maison 21G.

Opened in September, the bespoke perfumery in Duxton Road offers D-I-Y solutions that giver and giftee will enjoy.

Inside the atelier founded by Ms Johanna Monange, who was trained as a nose at the Mane School of Perfumery in Grasse, France, scents are made with 21 per cent of perfume concentrate - the industry average is 12 per cent.

The atelier offers workshops where you can be a scent designer and craft a perfume based on your personality.

For $100 each, the class involves completing a personality quiz, after which you receive suggested combinations of scents for different occasions.

From there, blend your choice of two ingredients into a 25ml bottle of perfume, which you can personalise further with a photo, design or text laser-printed on the bottle.

If you prefer to gift the experience, the atelier has $50, $150 and $300 gift cards that can be used to redeem a workshop.

Available at: Maison 21G, 77 Duxton Road, or online at maison21g.com

Nail Deck: customised nail lacquer

Instead of fretting over what colour of nail polish your friend might already have, let her pick her own polish - with a fully customisable D-I-Y nail lacquer set from local label Nail Deck.

The Lacquer Kit ($88) comes with 11ml vials of lacquer in six colours (red, blue, yellow, violet, white and black), allowing you to mix up to 12 colours.

The formulas are vegan, cruelty-free and free of nine toxic ingredients, including parabens, formaldehyde and phthalates.

Also included are droppers, mixing containers, glitters and shimmers, and empty mini lacquer bottles for your finished products.

Best of all, happiness lies in the hands of your giftee - if she dislikes the hue she ends up with, she has only herself to blame.

Available at: naildeck.com

Yours: personalised skincare

For that busy friend whose work life is taking a toll on his or her skin, give the gift of personalised skincare. Home-grown beauty start-up Yours tailors a personalised skincare regimen of active ingredients to customers - simply through an online skin assessment.

The multiple-choice survey includes questions such as your skin concerns, the ingredients you might have an adverse reaction to and your daily environment (for example, indoors with air-conditioning). For best results, the site recommends you upload a selfie.

Once completed, you are told your skin type and recommended solutions and products. You can add individual products to your cart or the full kit - comprising a day cream, a night cream, an eye serum and a face serum for a bundle price of US$129 (S$175, above).

For Christmas, you can gift a personalised kit straight to your loved one's doorstep. After checking out, Yours will send an e-mail to your giftee to guide him or her in doing the online skin assessment. Or, if you know your giftee well enough, you can do it for him or her.

The first option may lose the element of surprise, but no one will object to a box of skincare tailored to his or her skin needs showing up on Christmas Day.

Available at: lovefromyours.com