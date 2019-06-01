GSS takes on a festive air

In three weeks, Orchard Road will be transformed into an interactive runway and performance arena featuring 300 models and dancers dressed in outfits created by local and foreign designers.

The Orchard Road Fashion Scramble, which takes place from 3 to 5.30pm on June 21, kicks off GSS: Experience Singapore, previously known as the Great Singapore Sale.

Happening from June 21 to July 28, the rebranded GSS aims to be a festival of sorts, shining the spotlight on Singapore fashion, food and the arts.

The duration of the event has also been cut down to just over five weeks, down from the 10 weeks last year.

Now in its 25th year, GSS started as a month-long event in 1994, with more weeks added on over the years, and quickly became Singapore's biggest retail event.

Last year, it attracted 1.79 million tourists.

Besides the outdoor fashion show, The Great Singapore Street Pop-up will line the Orchard Road shopping belt with over 40 retail stalls selling products ranging from fashion accessories to novelty items and craft supplies.

The pop-up market, which runs from June 21 to 30, will also provide hammocks for visitors and Instagrammable art installations.

Limited-edition furniture by local brands such as 11H, Creativeans and Fraction Design Studio will be available for sale at Robinsons The Heeren.

Ten short films made by Temasek Polytechnic students will be screened at Design Orchard and Grange Road carpark.

This year, GSS activities will also spill onto the streets of Kampong Glam.

Those looking to get a tour of the historic neighbourhood can hop on a Vespa scooter in the KG Precinct Tour, which runs from July 5 to 14.

Other activities in the district include a traditional fashion showcase, a handicraft bazaar and a vintage and pre-loved flea market.

Shoppers can check GoSpree, an e-coupon app by the Singapore Retailers Association, for exclusive deals and offers.

July 7 is designated as GST Absorbed Day, when shoppers get an additional 7 per cent discount, even on sale items.

And every Friday during the GSS period, shoppers will get additional promotional deals by retail, dining and lifestyle vendors.