Gripping and unsettling

AMBIENT FOLK

AT WEDDINGS

Tomberlin

Saddle Creek

4 stars

In a news cycle where the loudest and often the most obnoxious grab the attention, Sarah Beth Tomberlin makes heads turn without having to raise her voice.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, but now based in Louisville, Kentucky, the singer-songwriter is getting some of the year's best reviews with her debut album, At Weddings.

It exudes a similar hymnal timelessness as records by Shannon Lay, Weyes Blood and Grouper, which all belie a sea of unease.

Home-schooled and raised by a strict Baptist minister father, Tomberlin led a peripatetic childhood travelling from congregation to congregation. Barred from listening to secular music, she imbibed her copy of Bright Eyes' I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning secretly. Years later, she got signed by Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst to his label Saddle Creek.

You just have to listen to Seventeen, the calmly sung stunner which epitomises all the qualities that make her so special.

"Reverence so uncomfortable/You sit across the room/Cause I'm too scared to talk to you," she sings against gently flecked guitars and elegant strings that rise like inchoate emotions. How acutely she captures those infinitesimal shifts, these tugs between clarity and doubt.

"I'm not sure how it happened/I was just surprised/Were you surprised?" she confesses, taken aback, and so is the listener, slayed by the gauche realisation that one is unravelling.

"I walk in the breeze/Like I am seventeen/Love is mostly war/And war what is it for," she switches between first flush of infatuation and terrible angst, and later, layers the chorus so that it haunts in the cavernous conscience.

That's how Tomberlin gets under your skin. Her grace under fire keeps one on the edge - no, she won't throw a hissy fit. Instead, she invites you to her inner sanctum, a spacious chamber which expands and reveals hidden corners.

In the song Tornado, she has transmogrified herself into a tornado "with big green eyes and a heartbeat". Her voice floats above the piano keys and synth wash, as if this is all a dream.

She takes the listener to the razor's edge with Self-Help, where the self-laceration is laid out in gory terms. "Electrocuted in the bathtub/Yellow black my bruises become/The heart is a heavy coffin/Where I lay down everyone I love," she sings, voice clear as a bell, against an unrelenting riff, guitar ringing.

"I used the self-help book/To kill a fly/I think it worked mom/I think I'm fine," she sings, her resoluteness funny and creepy at the same time.

She favours a lightness of touch, a simple, repeated groove, over ostentatious flourish. In the opening track, Any Other Way, she strums the guitar and lets the notes hang in the air. "Hopped on a plane for the first time today/I can't look back," she sings, only to add later: "You said that I was brave/But I just feel insane."

She is making her way around the world, a Little Red Riding Hood confronting her Big Bad Wolf - even if it's reflecting back at her in the mirror.