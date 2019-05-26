The new 50km Greater Rustic Coast belt running along Singapore’s northern coast is part of the Draft Master Plan 2019 (DMP19) unveiled recently by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The segment stretches from Changi to Lim Chu Kang and is part of a future key recreational corridor, which includes the Round Island Route, Rail Corridor, Kallang River, Coast-to-Coast Trail, Bukit Timah-Rochor green walk as well as a growing network of park connectors.

It will link areas of heritage, biodiversity and recreation and allow visitors to experience numerous settings along its length. In future, a total of 1,000ha more parks and park connectors will be added.

The Master Plan is a statutory land-use plan that guides Singapore’s development in the next 10 to 15 years and is reviewed every five years.