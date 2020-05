Why is my dog grumpier than usual? Why is my cat not eating as much?

Have a query about your pet? Get your questions answered by vets from the National Parks Board in a new fortnightly column on Saturdays in the Life section of The Straits Times.

E-mail your question with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg, with Ask The Vet in the subject line.