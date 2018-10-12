Golding to star in Guy Ritchie film

NEW YORK • Henry Golding's wife exercised an option to migrate her fitness business online so she could be on the road with the actor wherever he is shooting.

Smart move that, for he has to hit the road again, being tapped to star in Guy Ritchie's big-screen return to British crime drama - Toff Guys.

Matthew McConaughey, who bagged a Best Actor Oscar in 2014 for his role in Dallas Buyers Club, and Kate Beckinsale will also star in the story about a British drug lord who wants to cash out on his lucrative business, reported trade publication Variety.

Miramax paid US$30 million (S$41.5 million) for the worldwide rights and committed to finance the movie, co-written by Ritchie, in May.

Golding is on a roll after his breakthrough in hit movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

He also got the nod for the male lead in Last Christmas, with Emilia Clarke co-starring in the upcoming romantic comedy.