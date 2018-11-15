Golden Job goes for gold

Hong Kong movie Golden Job, which stars (from left) Jerry Lamb, Jordan Chan, Ekin Cheng, Michael Tse and Chin Ka Lok, won three awards at the China Korea International Film Festival on Monday night.

Cheng won the Most Popular Male Star Award, while Chin, who also directed the movie, won the Best Action Director Award.

The movie’s music composer Chan Kwong Wing won the OST (Original Sound Track) Award.

The five actors are alumni of the Young And Dangerous triad movie series, which was popular in the late 1990s for its themes of loyalty and brotherhood. 

