Go Ahead Quote Me

It's not just bringing more women into the film to live up to the standard of the #MeToo movement etc, it's actually for a cause. It's for a purpose. If you take them out of the film, there'd be a hole in the script.

ACTRESS REBECCA FERGUSON on the large number of female pivotal characters in the movie Mission: Impossible - Fallout

I never start anything that I don't think has a chance to be great and Yellowstone was all of that and so I hope you do check it out.

ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER on his latest TV series Yellowstone

Being a soloist has its advantages, but I want to be part of a group as well, since I could communicate and interact with other members and show off our chemistry.

SINGER KIM DONG-HAN of former K-pop boyband JBJ