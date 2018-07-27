Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTRESS REBECCA FERGUSON
ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER
Published
32 min ago

It's not just bringing more women into the film to live up to the standard of the #MeToo movement etc, it's actually for a cause. It's for a purpose. If you take them out of the film, there'd be a hole in the script.

ACTRESS REBECCA FERGUSON on the large number of female pivotal characters in the movie Mission: Impossible - Fallout

I never start anything that I don't think has a chance to be great and Yellowstone was all of that and so I hope you do check it out.

ACTOR KEVIN COSTNER on his latest TV series Yellowstone

Being a soloist has its advantages, but I want to be part of a group as well, since I could communicate and interact with other members and show off our chemistry.

SINGER KIM DONG-HAN of former K-pop boyband JBJ

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 27, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
