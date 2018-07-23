Go Ahead Quote Me

For the character that I played with make-up, once you have the make-up on, it's nearly impossible to play the character without that feeling. People look at you differently, you feel differently in your skin and that's that.

ACTRESS SOFIA BOUTELLA on being under heavy make-up for certain movie roles

Motherhood has taught me that there are things I just don't need to hold on to anymore. I'm not as worried about what people think of me and I'm less worried about taking care of others when my priorities are so clear.

ACTRESS AMANDA SEYFRIED

I think they were impressed that someone who hadn't even graduated from drama school was capable of stepping up to a role in an NBC series.

ACTRESS LILY NEWMARK on her role in NBC's Emerald City which opened many casting directors' doors