Go Ahead Quote Me

SOUTH KOREAN ACTRESS JEON JONG-SEO
ACTOR KIEFER SUTHERLAND
MODEL AMBER ROSE
It would have to be a once-in-a-lifetime stroke of luck that my first audition was for Burning and it became my debut film.

SOUTH KOREAN ACTRESS JEON JONG-SEO

Being a twin taught me the value of having a companion. Every time I experienced something, I could turn to my left and share it.

ACTOR KIEFER SUTHERLAND on the advantage of having a twin sister

I was scared that I wouldn't feel sexy anymore, but it got to the point where I literally was in pain. It was almost as if I had, like, a heavy backpack on my chest.

MODEL AMBER ROSE on her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery

