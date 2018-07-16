Go Ahead Quote Me

Forget it, I'm going to call an ex-girlfriend instead and then just go back to a relationship which never really worked.

ACTOR HENRY CAVILL on avoiding dating, fearing allegations of misconduct

He's playing the accordion in very short shorts and he looked like he was naked, so that was the first impression that I got.

SINGER GLORIA ESTEFAN on meeting her future husband Emilio for the first time. The two musicians have been married for 40 years

Someone said to me, 'You're monogamous when it comes to your work', and it's so true. You can only commit to one thing at a time.

ACTRESS SAOIRSE RONAN on dedication to her craft

