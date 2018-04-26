Go Ahead Quote Me

I've never stopped and analysed why I love Hugh Jackman. For me, it's like loving chocolate or puppies or rainbows: effortless.

''ACTRESS ANNE HATHAWAY on actor Hugh Jackman's talent and personality

I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to 'the man', you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini.

''ACTRESS ANNA FARIS on breast augmentation

When I was sick with breast cancer, he was the first to call. There is that Matt and then there's the Matt that the accusers speak of. And those accusers' voices matter and that story matters.

''TODAY SHOW HOST HODA KOTB, who still keeps in touch with former co-host Matt Lauer after his firing from the show following sexual misconduct allegations