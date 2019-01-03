Go Ahead Quote Me

Anyone can play anyone in Shakespeare. I don't think there are limits.

ACTRESS SOPHIE OKONEDO on playing Cleopatra in a British production of Antony & Cleopatra

I portrayed a living, breathing human being. To do otherwise would be to do a great disservice to his victims and to history.

ACTOR BEN KINGSLEY on not portraying Nazi official Adolf Eichmann as a two-dimensional villain in the movie Operation Finale (2018)

That was the hardest thing for me to lose… every song, including Malibu, I lost because I always write it on paper.

SINGER-SONGWRITER MILEY CYRUS on losing her possessions, including the book of handwritten lyrics for every song she has ever written, in the recent Woolsey Fire