Go Ahead Quote Me

You use as little energy as necessary. You know, the Queen is very stingy with her energy.

SINGER CHAKA KHAN on perfecting her wave to the crowd in her New Year's Day role as grand marshal at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California

Don't eat and drink too much. I know I will, but that's no excuse for you.

PAUL MCCARTNEY'S year-end tweet, with photos of his trimmer younger self

I've found public speaking difficult in the past, despite being an actor. And it was playing Ruth when I finally thought, 'Right, you've just gotta get on with this and embrace it, in fact, and don't be scared of it'.

FELICITY JONES on how portraying Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the movie, On The Basis Of Sex, has benefited her