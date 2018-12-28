Go Ahead Quote Me

People used to call me fat, or that I had weird features. The photo on this album is my way of telling everyone that I've managed to get past all of that and that all of you can too.

SINGER JOLIN TSAI on the cover of her latest album Ugly Beauty

If you make Jackie Chan use special effects or green screen, audiences will not forgive me. I can take 15 days to shoot a single scene. Do not ask me if I have time in my schedule - I only care about the movie.

ACTION SUPERSTAR JACKIE CHAN

I have a minimum of a five-month rule between projects, other than A Quiet Place. I broke the rule for him and him alone.

ACTRESS EMILY BLUNT on acting in the film by her husband, actor-director John Krasinski