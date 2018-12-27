Go Ahead Quote Me

Then I started to realise that you can take up space without height - with your achievements, points of view and opinions.

ACTRESS-SINGER VANESSA HUDGENS on her initial lack of confidence due to her height. She is 1.55m tall

As I am an actress, my real 'me time' is when I am acting and bringing about a smile to the faces of my fans.

ACTRESS MADHURI DIXIT

I am more of a royal than she is. Technically, I am more of a princess.

ACTRESS ALEXANDRA PARK, who played Princess Eleanor in TV series The Royals, joking about having more experience being a royal than Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle