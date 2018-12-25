Go Ahead Quote Me

I always try to do as much research as possible for a role. For Taxi Driver (1976), I did actually drive a cab for a few weeks.
ACTOR ROBERT DE NIRO
Equality is not about us all being the same; it is about the freedom to make our own choices and live our own lives fully - not at the expense of men, but alongside men.
ACTRESS ANGELINA JOLIE on gender equality
I've never been the hot girl or the beauty person, so I don't have that pressure that a 'hot movie star person' would have.
ACTRESS LESLIE MANN on not being a superstar