Go Ahead Quote Me

I always try to do as much research as possible for a role. For Taxi Driver (1976), I did actually drive a cab for a few weeks.

ACTOR ROBERT DE NIRO

Equality is not about us all being the same; it is about the freedom to make our own choices and live our own lives fully - not at the expense of men, but alongside men.

ACTRESS ANGELINA JOLIE on gender equality

I've never been the hot girl or the beauty person, so I don't have that pressure that a 'hot movie star person' would have.

ACTRESS LESLIE MANN on not being a superstar