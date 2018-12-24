Go Ahead Quote Me

My wife would leave me if I cut my hair, so I just don't cut my hair. I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.

AQUAMAN ACTOR JASON MOMOA

Like I said, this is the coolest thing ever and too bad this isn't live-action because I wish I actually look like that.

ACTRESS HAILEE STEINFELD on her character Spider-Gwen in the animated movie Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

(In) basketball, I had coaches who played me in the post. But you know your natural position is shooting guard.

ACTOR MAHERSHALA ALI on his confidence that he was destined for bigger roles while acting in Netflix series House Of Cards