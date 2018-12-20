Go Ahead Quote Me

The catch with comedy is if you're funny in real life, it doesn't mean you're funny onscreen. Comedians are often very serious and dark, but hysterical in their characters.

ACTRESS ROSE BYRNE

I like to look for something that is as different a role as what I've done before. That's what gets me excited as an actor.

ACTRESS ZOSIA MAMET

Each of us have our own fitness preferences. Ultimately, you gotta do what you gotta do to do what we do.

GUNS N' ROSES FRONTMAN AXL ROSE, 56, on how the rock band pulled off their concert tour