Go Ahead Quote Me

I'm engaged, at 67, to a very funny woman. Funniest woman I ever met.

ROCKER JOHN MELLENCAMP on his relationship with actress Meg Ryan

He was telling me his wife didn't turn him on, some mistress didn't turn him on. And he says, 'Well, you know, why don't you let me take you home?'

ACTRESS CYBILL SHEPHERD on being propositioned by now disgraced CBS head Les Moonves

It's been about a year now. I pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it.

ROLLING STONES GUITARIST KEITH RICHARDS on giving up alcohol