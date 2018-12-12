Go Ahead Quote Me

I spoke to Niall the other day. We were both super jet-lagged and he, like, texted me at two o'clock in the morning… and we spent like four hours on FaceTime… we had a really good laugh.

LIAM PAYNE on still being pally-pally with former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan

'Can you please do a movie that I can see?' She's like, 'Can I watch Sharp Objects?', and I'm like, 'Oh God, no, never.'

AMY ADAMS on not being comfortable talking to her eight-year-old daughter about her acting choices. Sharp Objects is an HBO miniseries about an emotionally troubled reporter tracking the murders of two young girls

(I and Will Smith) talked about developing the script. It just never took off. Projects are like that.

JENNIFER LOPEZ on almost starring in A Star Is Born