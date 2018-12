I have realised that chasing perfectionism is bulls***, I will never achieve it. What is perfection actually?

TAIWAN SUPERSTAR SINGER JOLIN TSAI

I am definitely in the annoying dad category. My kids find me embarrassing and there's a lot of, 'Dad shut up! You are so stupid!' However, for the other kids at school, I am one of the cool dads.

COMEDIAN JACK BLACK

I think women my age cannot allow the numbers to define them. We need to constantly redefine the number.

SUPERMODEL CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 64