Go Ahead Quote Me

People love Gordon Gekko. If I get one more drunk guy coming up to me and saying, 'You're the man, you're the man', I want to say, 'Hey, he went to jail.'

ACTOR MICHAEL DOUGLAS on the villain character he portrayed in Wall Street (1987)

I was on stage with Madonna when she was touring and (she) picked me by chance - that was quite thrilling. But that had nothing to do with me as a singer, that was just me in the audience of Madonna's concert.

HONG KONG SINGER EASON CHAN

You don't have to be the best. You have to have that special something that connects with the audience.

COUNTRY SINGER REBA MCENTIRE on popularity