Go Ahead Quote Me

ACTOR-DIRECTOR ANDY SERKIS
ACTRESS RACHEL MCADAMS
RAPPER IGGY AZALEA
Published
54 min ago

Everyone has thought of it as 'How do we bring the film experience to VR?' What I actually think we need to do is ask, 'How do we bring theatre to VR?'

ACTOR-DIRECTOR ANDY SERKIS on virtual reality (VR) and the cinema's future

(People say) your life is not your own any more. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.

ACTRESS RACHEL MCADAMS on motherhood

Because when you're just yapping, you could have a bit of verbal diarrhoea.

RAPPER IGGY AZALEA on the need to think twice before speaking

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 29, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'.
