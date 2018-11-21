Go Ahead Quote Me

People think: 'He's a robot and he has no emotions.' Now I can do the opposite, and it's very, very satisfying.

ACTOR DOLPH LUNDGREN, who portrays an older, beaten-down Ivan Drago, the villain in Rocky IV (1985), in new film Creed II

We had a great Santa Claus in our dad. There was always mystery around it. We didn't know whether he was really Santa Claus or whether he was just a great close Santa's helper.

ACTOR KURT RUSSELL, who plays Santa in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles

Unofficially & unabashedly, I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindia.

INDIAN ACTOR SHAH RUKH KHAN, impressed with Air India's service flying from New York to Mumbai