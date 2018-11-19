Go Ahead Quote Me

And now that I'm 53, I'm at the point that a lot of actresses, especially Caucasian actresses, were at at 21. You can have a Caucasian actress who started when she was 18, and now she's 60 or 70 and she's had enough roles in every single decade to last her whole career.

ACTRESS VIOLA DAVIS on the hurdles facing an actress of colour

I want to thank every member of the production... it's difficult to create hair on my head and I have two hairdos in the movie.

ACTOR XU ZHENG, who won Best Actor at the Golden Horse Awards last Saturday for his role in Dying To Survive

Everything about you is special. With or without diabetes.

ACTRESS PRIYANKA CHOPRA reacting to fiance Nick Jonas opening up that he has successfully managed his diabetic condition over the years