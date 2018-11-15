Go Ahead Quote Me

My job is kind of like being a window to let people see through me to what's already there.

ACTOR O. T. FAGBENLE on playing the character Luke in the TV series The Handmaid's Tale, which is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood

The male directors are ruling and the female directors are working as a team.

ACTRESS ELLEN BURSTYN on what she feels is the difference between working with male and female directors

If they can find a way of writing a 50 years older captain and it was meaningful and had something to do with the plot, I would jump at the chance.

ACTOR WILLIAM SHATNER on whether he will return to play Captain James T. Kirk in the Star Trek series