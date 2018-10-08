Go Ahead Quote Me

Keira Knightley
Conan O'Brien
Andy Lau
I remember the vomit, the blood, the stitches. I remember my battleground. And I am the weaker sex?

ACTRESS KEIRA KNIGHTLEY on giving birth to her daughter, who is now three years old

I'm going to a half-hour so I can spend more time on the things I really love. I'm not talking about my wife and children...

TALK-SHOW HOST CONAN O'BRIEN, giving a light-hearted take on his decision to drop the hour-long show

I know when talking about land reclamation, there are many different opinions. But is there really a 100 per cent perfect plan?

ACTOR ANDY LAU on being open to ideas to solve housing shortages in Hong Kong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 08, 2018, with the headline 'Go Ahead Quote Me'. Print Edition | Subscribe
