Go Ahead Quote Me

I remember the vomit, the blood, the stitches. I remember my battleground. And I am the weaker sex?

ACTRESS KEIRA KNIGHTLEY on giving birth to her daughter, who is now three years old

I'm going to a half-hour so I can spend more time on the things I really love. I'm not talking about my wife and children...

TALK-SHOW HOST CONAN O'BRIEN, giving a light-hearted take on his decision to drop the hour-long show

I know when talking about land reclamation, there are many different opinions. But is there really a 100 per cent perfect plan?

ACTOR ANDY LAU on being open to ideas to solve housing shortages in Hong Kong